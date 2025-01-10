From Tracking Fires to Cyber Fraud: Digital Tools Face Scrutiny in LA’s Crisis Response

As wildfires ravage parts of Los Angeles, residents are turning to digital tools to stay informed, with technology proving vital in tracking fires and managing communication.

Watch Duty, a wildfire-tracking app, has become a lifeline for many, amassing 1.4 million downloads in 48 hours as it offers real-time updates on fire locations and evacuation zones, Bloomberg reported Friday (Jan. 10). As the fires continue and Southern California faces heightened risks, digital platforms like Watch Duty are proving essential in helping people monitor the crisis.

However, reliance on digital technology during such disasters is not without its challenges. A mistaken evacuation alert sent to all of Los Angeles County Thursday (Jan. 9) highlighted the challenges of emergency communication amid widespread misinformation and system errors, which can cause panic and confusion in already tense situations.

Additionally, the surge in app use during disasters places strain on servers, potentially hindering access to critical information when it’s most needed.

As digital tools become crucial in managing crises, Greg Zakowicz, senior eCommerce expert at marketing automation platform Omnisend, stressed the need for caution.

Tech Is Not Foolproof

“While technology is pervasive in everyday life, it doesn’t mean it’s not without its kinks,” Zakowicz told PYMNTS in an interview. “When it comes to emergency alerts, it’s better than before but still imperfect. People need to understand that and build a habit of ‘confirm but verify’ by finding multiple sources they trust — just as they had to do before smartphones.”

For safety professionals, the challenge is they’re “damned if they do, damned if they don’t,” he said. “Being too lax can put people in danger, especially when dealing with unpredictable events like hurricanes and fires. Being overly cautious can unnecessarily disrupt people’s lives. Either way, people will be angry. At the end of the day, people need to assess the information provided, ideally by multiple sources, and make smart, educated decisions best for them and their communities.”

One potential solution to enhance decision-making and reduce confusion is the use of drones, Zakowicz said.

“Drones can be essential for enhancing security alerts by providing emergency professionals with a more accurate assessment of imminent danger to residents,” he said. “Being able to integrate this surveillance data into a real-time publicly accessible tool could be a solution that would allow residents to monitor potential threats and verify alerts. Technology is an integral component for keeping the population updated [on] threats, but we need to come to terms with the fact that it’s not — and may never be — perfect. The goal is to learn and make it more perfect than before.”

Retail Tech Can Also Be Impacted

This challenge isn’t unique to emergency management, according to Amanda Lai, a retail analyst and director for consultancy McMillanDoolittle.

“Advancements in hyper-personalized notifications and geotargeting in retail technology could offer an interesting comparison,” Lai told PYMNTS in an interview. “Retailers use these tools to deliver precise, relevant updates to shoppers located in proximity to a store through their apps. Applying these principles to emergency alert systems could help ensure wildfire notifications are timely, accurate and targeted to the right audience, minimizing unnecessary alarm while keeping residents informed.”

Zachary Robichaud, instructor, School of Retail Management, Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan University, said advancements in digital technology, including real-time wildfire tracking apps, geotargeted smartphone alerts and social media platforms have improved Los Angeles residents’ ability to stay informed and react during fire emergencies.

“These tools enable rapid dissemination of critical information, like evacuation routes and fire progression, ensuring community safety,” he told PYMNTS in an interview. “However, incidents like the recent accidental mass alert illustrated the need for refining these systems. Agencies can leverage AI-driven algorithms to validate messages before sending them and implement tiered alert mechanisms to balance urgency with precision. Additionally, technologies like drone surveillance and real-time mapping are impacting firefighting strategies by providing accurate data for resource allocation and emergency coordination, improving both public safety and response outcomes.”

