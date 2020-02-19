Brick-and-Mortar Stores For QSRs, Sleep Brands

Quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are moving to fulfill digital orders as quickly and smoothly as possible. Some operators, such as Chipotle, are even launching store designs that showcase pick-up windows. And in retail, Essentia is ready for its un-Casper-like closeup. The sleep brand’s locations are thriving, and a few more are planned for this year. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2005: The year Essentia’s founder created a mattress made of organic, non-toxic materials.

57 percent: Share of consumers who have at least one QSR app on their phones.

50 percent: Portion of millennial consumers who place more deliveries than they did two years ago.

35 percent: Approximate share of the U.S. meal delivery market controlled by DoorDash in October of 2019.

18 percent: Share of restaurants offering ordering capabilities from their apps.