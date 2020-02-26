Enabling Delivery, Voice With Digital Technology

The concept of brand voice took a literal turn this month, with Amazon’s latest rollout, Amazon Polly, an AWS product that provides neural network-based text-to-speech services. And in dining, restaurants are teaming with online platforms to bring diners their favorite menu items. Krispy Kreme, in one case, plans to roll out nationwide delivery – DoorDash will send doughnuts by the dozen as well as boxed coffee. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

75: Number of standard voices Microsoft offers via its Azure Speech Service API.

57 percent: Share of consumers who have at least one QSR app on their phones.

35 percent: Approximate portion of the U.S. meal delivery market that DoorDash controlled in October 2019.

31: Number of new AI-synthesized WaveNet voices Google recently announced.

3: Number of AI-generated voices Microsoft currently offers in preview mode.