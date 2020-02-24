Krispy Kreme To Roll Out Delivery Via DoorDash

To bring its doughnuts to consumers throughout the country, Krispy Kreme plans to roll out nationwide delivery on Feb. 29. DoorDash, the on-demand delivery platform, will send boxed coffee as well as doughnuts by the dozen. For most shops, a delivery fee of $4.99 will apply, USA Today reported.

Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said, according to the report, “We are adamant about our doughnuts being fresh, which is one of the reasons we haven’t done this before we were sure we had a third-party partner that could help us ensure that every one of those doughnuts was delivered fresh right from the store after it was made.”

Consumers can place orders through the website or Krispy Kreme app, and can pick up their orders to forego the delivery fee. To receive delivery, customers must be near one of the 350 U.S. locations in 42 states. For some locations, a 10-mile maximum delivery distance applies.

The company plans to bring on 450 new stores by the end of 2022, which will extend the delivery option to more consumers. (A flagship store will also soon launch in Times Square in New York City.)

In separate quick-service delivery news, a report surfaced in January that Little Caesars Enterprises Inc. will work with DoorDash Inc. to supply pizza delivery services from 3,600 restaurants in Canada and the United States. The full menu will reportedly be available for delivery, and items will be priced the same as takeout. Orders will arrive through the Little Caesars website or mobile app, and they will be sent to the DoorDash driver fleet to be filled via the DoorDash Drive service.