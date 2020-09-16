Today In Data

Digital Innovations In Retail, ID Verification And Banking

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Innovations In Retail, ID Verification, Banking

Sharing economy providers are investing in digital identity verification offerings to keep their users safe. In digital-first banking, the evidence of the great digital shift is not only visible anecdotally – it is seen in the data as well. And in retail, companies in the organic mattress space are running on a tri-brid business model that covers direct to consumer (D2C), third-party retail distribution and owned retail locations. All, Today in Data.

Data:

18: Number of brick-and-mortar mattress stores operated by Naturepedic.

77%: Share of U.S. consumers who are more likely to engage a business’ services if it offers improved identity verification.

75: Approximate number of countries in which payments firm Sokin offers payment cards.

31%: Increase in account takeovers year over year.

17%: Share of senior citizens who were logging into their financial accounts via smartphones at least once a week as of June.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

32.7K
International

Report: Oracle Winning Bidder Of TikTok, Microsoft Out

18.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: IRS Offers $625K For Help Cracking Cryptocurrency Secrecy; Kuala Lumpur's IBF Net Eyes Blockchain For Recurring Payments

7.0K
Investments

SoftBank Considers Going Private After Asset Sales, Report Says

Ant Financial
3.8K
Regulation

New Chinese Rule Means Ant Group Must Set Aside At Least $731M And Register As Financial Holding Company

3.7K
B2B Payments

Deloitte Becomes First Of Big Four To Break Up Business

Nexus Rolls Out Enhanced Platform For B2B Supplier Payments
3.4K
B2B Payments

Nexus Debuts Enhanced Platform For Supplier Payments

European Union flags
3.3K
Cryptocurrency

European Central Banks Demand Strict Cryptocurrency Regulations

3.2K
Digital Onboarding

NEW REPORT: Universities' Digital Onboarding Orientation

CFTC Charges Four In Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto; Ticino Blockchain Technologies Association Launched; MicroStrategy Names Bitcoin Main Reserve Currency
2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: CFTC Charges Four In Alleged Crypto Scam; ECB Gets First Collectible Crypto

Are Fortnite Concerts The Future Of Live Music?
2.8K
Mobile Applications

Apple Provides Temporary Access To Epic Games' Fortnite

Opendoor Raises $300M, Reaching $3.8B Valuation
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Real Estate Startup Opendoor In Talks To Go Public

2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

ByteDance To US: TikTok's Code Isn't For Sale

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need FinTech Operating System
2.4K
Digital-First Banking

Why Mexico’s SMBs Need A FinTech Operating System And Not Another Bank

Starbucks Coffee
2.3K
Loyalty & Rewards

Starbucks Sweetens Rewards As Coronavirus Takes Toll On Membership Program

Gojek, Grab Renew Merger Talks
2.3K
Ridesharing

Gojek, Grab Renew Merger Talks With SoftBank’s Support