Fitness Platforms Expand Offerings

Fitness and wellness platforms are expanding their offerings as Americans continue working from their residences and gym facilities have limited operations because of the pandemic. Gympass’ services, in one case, will now expand to include live-streamed classes, one-on-one personal training, virtual therapy and overall wellness plans instead of just gym memberships. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

50K: Number of end users on the Gympass platform.

2012: Year of Gympass’ launch in Brazil.

82.8%: Share of Americans who are willing to work out online post-pandemic.

14: Number of countries where the Gympass platform is available.

$9.99: Monthly cost of unlimited livestreamed classes from Gympass.