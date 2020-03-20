Mall owners are closing shopping centers amid the coronavirus outbreak, and a trade group that represents them reports that closures are putting a strain on its members. The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) says it believes action from the federal government is needed, and large retail brands began to put a price tag on the revenue losses they expect to face. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2K: The number of employees that restaurant owner Danny Meyer laid off across his high-end brands.

$400B: Approximate amount in state and local taxes the shopping industry generates in the U.S.

209: Number of malls that Simon closed as of Wednesday night.

80: Extra hours of paid sick time that Home Depot employees will receive.

$1B: Approximate amount of sales Adidas says it would lose by closing in China.