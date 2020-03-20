Today In Data

The Impact Of The Coronavirus On US Shopping Malls

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
The Impact Of The Coronavirus On US Shopping Malls

Mall owners are closing shopping centers amid the coronavirus outbreak, and a trade group that represents them reports that closures are putting a strain on its members. The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) says it believes action from the federal government is needed, and large retail brands began to put a price tag on the revenue losses they expect to face. All this, Today in Data.

Today in DataData:

2K: The number of employees that restaurant owner Danny Meyer laid off across his high-end brands.

$400B: Approximate amount in state and local taxes the shopping industry generates in the U.S.

209: Number of malls that Simon closed as of Wednesday night.

80: Extra hours of paid sick time that Home Depot employees will receive.

$1B: Approximate amount of sales Adidas says it would lose by closing in China.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI
6.5K
Artificial Intelligence

Baidu: AI Exceeds Human Natural Language Comprehension And Open Source Could Make It Even Better

5.0K
B2B Payments

Innovating Cross Border B2B Payments: It Takes An Ecosystem

Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants
4.5K
Coronavirus

Facebook Funds $100M In Grants For SMBs Hurt By Coronavirus

coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment
4.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Triggers Job Losses, Reduced Hours

JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus
4.3K
Coronavirus

JPMorgan First Big Bank To Shutter Branches As Virus Spreads

Paul Purcell innovation Paul Purcell innovation
4.3K
Coronavirus

The Light At The End Of The COVID-19 Tunnel

Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps
4.3K
Digital Banking

Why Mobile Card Apps Must Be More Than ‘A Nice Little Tool’ For FIs

coronavirus worker grant coronavirus worker grant
4.3K
Coronavirus

Paper Checks, COVID-19 And The Flaw With Analog Relief Payments

Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking
3.9K
Financial Inclusion

Revolut Rolls Out Banking App For Kids

contactless payment contactless payment
3.5K
Retail

What Sticks? Scoping Retail Behaviors In The Time Of Contagion

Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth? Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?
3.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Apple/Disney: Is Apple About To Make The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?

Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Hurdles Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Hurdles
3.4K
Faster Payments

Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Tech Infrastructure Hurdles

WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News
3.1K
Investments

SoftBank May Drop Plan To Buy $3B In WeWork Stock

3.1K
Gig Economy

Putting The Move On The Moving Industry’s Gig Worker’s Pay

onboarding AI onboarding AI
2.8K
Accounts Payable

Why Cloud-Based Accounts Payable Is Make Or Break