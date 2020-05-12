Pandemic Fuels SMS, Social Commerce, Bookstores

Retailers are finding new methods to stay in contact with customers during the pandemic, such as SMS messaging, which has also given a boost to social commerce as companies such as Levi’s have gone public with their participation in TikTok’s “Shop Now” program. And in eCommerce, independent bookstores are seeing new life amid the pandemic due to two new websites. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$73K: Minimum amount the #ShopBookstoresNow campaign brought in for independent booksellers.

680M: TikTok’s reported monthly active users as of November 2018.

250: Number of stores Bookshop said it had at launch.

65%: Minimum share of online shoppers browsing or buying from their mobile devices.

30%: Portion of the cover price that stores selling books via Bookshop earn on any sales.