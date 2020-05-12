Today In Data

The Pandemic Fuels SMS, Social Commerce, Independent Bookstores

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Pandemic Fuels SMS, Social Commerce, Bookstores

Retailers are finding new methods to stay in contact with customers during the pandemic, such as SMS messaging, which has also given a boost to social commerce as companies such as Levi’s have gone public with their participation in TikTok’s “Shop Now” program. And in eCommerce, independent bookstores are seeing new life amid the pandemic due to two new websites. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$73K: Minimum amount the #ShopBookstoresNow campaign brought in for independent booksellers.

680M: TikTok’s reported monthly active users as of November 2018.

250: Number of stores Bookshop said it had at launch.

65%: Minimum share of online shoppers browsing or buying from their mobile devices.

30%: Portion of the cover price that stores selling books via Bookshop earn on any sales.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.4K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
3.0K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
2.8K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
2.8K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.6K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
2.4K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B India, Tata Group, Tata Capital, Tata Capital Commercial and SME Mobile App, B2B
2.3K
B2B Payments

India’s Tata Capital Introduces App For Commercial Loan Clients

Paycheck Protection Program loan application Paycheck Protection Program loan application
2.3K
Loans

Confusion Reigns As PPP Loan ‘Guidance’ Grows, Deadlines Loom

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites
2.3K
Retail

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
2.2K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option

Mastercard, financial inclusion, pledge, digital economy, Asia Pacific, coronavirus, news Mastercard, financial inclusion, pledge, digital economy, Asia Pacific, coronavirus, news
2.2K
Mastercard

Mastercard Expands Global Commitment To Connect 1B People 

SMS message SMS message
2.2K
Retail

Text Appeal: SMS Helps Retailers Connect During Pandemic

homebuying selling homebuying selling
2.2K
Real Estate

HomeLight CEO: Using Tech To Transform Real Estate Sales In The Age Of Social Distancing

money money
2.1K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes