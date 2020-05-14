Today In Data

The Pandemic’s Influence On Connected Fitness And Smart Cities

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
The Pandemic's Influence On Connected Fitness And Smart Cities

Peloton is not the only connected fitness company benefiting from pandemic-related stay-at-home orders, with ICON Health & Fitness and Nautilus also finding new demand. In technology initiatives, Toronto’s Digital Main Street program received a boost from the academic world, while its smart city project became a casualty of the health crisis. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

44K: Number of new jobs that the “Sidewalk Toronto” project was slated to add.

2017: The year that Alphabet’s Quayside smart cities project came into motion.

$93.7M: Nautilus’ net sales in the first quarter of the year.

55%: Spike in online sales of fitness equipment in a five-day period ending March 15.

50: Number of Schulich business students assigned to help move Toronto businesses online.

