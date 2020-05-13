Retail

Peloton Competitors Enter The Home Exercise Sweepstakes

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
home fitness

Peloton isn’t the only connected fitness D2C company benefitting from the stay-at-home orders related to the pandemic. Nautilus and ICON Health & Fitness have also found new demand for their products as going to the gym falls victim to stay-at-home orders.

Nautilus, in particular, received a lifeline during the first quarter of the year, logging its first profitable quarter in two years. Net sales were $93.7 million, up 11.0 percent compared to 2019, driven particularly by its Bowflex and SelectTech weight training systems as well as its new line of connected-fitness bikes. However, the same question that was placed to Peloton when it announced its record-setting quarter a week ago: Is the momentum sustainable?

“As we enter the second quarter and prepare for the remainder of 2020, we know we will be navigating a rapidly changing environment,” said Nautilus Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jim Barr. “We experienced the ripple effects of the supply chain disruption caused by COVID-19 early in the first quarter and then experienced a strong spike in demand across the product portfolio as the virus hit world-wide. Although we’ve expanded production in response to continued strong demand, we carry over a significant level of back-orders into the second quarter and believe we may not be fully caught up until the beginning of the third quarter.”

Barr noted that the commercial side of the company’s business, Octane Fitness, was down considerably as gym closures hurt results and could continue to do so.

NordicTrack has also taken advantage of the connected fitness boom. Parent company ICON Health & Fitness reported that sales of its interactive equipment rose more than 200 percent since March 6 over 2019.

The Logan, Utah-based company also oversees iFit, a connected fitness software platform. The company says it “saw the potential wave of sales when we saw significant increases in iFit subscriber usage from two countries that were already on lockdown a couple weeks ago: China, 300%-plus increase, and Italy, 250% increase in iFit usage,” a spokesperson said. “Now we are seeing spiking iFit streaming workout usage in New York, Washington and California, all big population areas under lockdown.”

Online sales of fitness equipment spiked 55 percent in a five-day period ending March 15 compared to sales earlier in the month as the lockdown orders took hold, according to data from Adobe Analytics. Last year, eCommerce of fitness equipment rose 70 percent from February to March. This year sales increased 535 percent during the same period, according to Adobe.

“The facet of community has been added in as a variable to exercise with the video and live aspects of teaching adding significantly more than maybe we expected before,” says Michael Gale, writing in Forbes. “It had allowed us more than ever before to build a new channel to share emotions and feelings and having the chance to help others. The engine to drive a repeat or continuation of this process are now permanently stamped on our minds.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
3.7K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.7K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
3.2K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
3.1K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
3.0K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

Paycheck Protection Program loan application Paycheck Protection Program loan application
2.9K
Loans

Confusion Reigns As PPP Loan ‘Guidance’ Grows, Deadlines Loom

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal
2.9K
Faster Payments

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For A New Economic And Global Normal

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites
2.9K
Retail

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.9K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

money money
2.8K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes

Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon
2.7K
Retail

Amazon Who? Independent Booksellers Find New Allies

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

SMS message SMS message
2.7K
Retail

Text Appeal: SMS Helps Retailers Connect During Pandemic

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
2.7K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option

Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns
2.7K
Safety and Security

FTC To Probe What User Info Zoom Collects