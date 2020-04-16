Today In Data

QSR Chains Implement Promotions Amid COVID-19

Quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains are looking into many promotions and efforts to help survive the coronavirus crisis. Chipotle Mexican Grill, in one case, has offered free delivery for orders over certain amounts through March and April. Third-party delivery platforms are also implementing a range of measures to help themselves as well as their restaurant partners. All this, Today in Data.

240%: Increase in speed for mobile order-ahead over other ordering options.

59.8%: Average increase in ticket size for delivery orders in 2019.

50M: Expected number of mobile order-ahead users by 2021.

44%: Share of restaurants that have had to close (temporarily or permanently) due to the coronavirus.

$10: Minimum order value for which Chipotle has offered free delivery services through March and April.

