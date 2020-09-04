Today In Data

The Rise Of Digital Innovations For Commerce And Payments

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Rise Of Digital Innovation In Commerce, Payments

PadSplit connects renters and properties via the platform model to lower the cost of renting while providing homeowners with income. In retail logistics, eBay has expanded its integration with UPS to add new functions for selling and shipping. And the use of cash is dwindling amid a shift to digital payments, while Apple will reportedly roll out four new 5G phone models in October. All this, Today in Data.

Data

Data:

85K: Number of drop-off locations for eBay customers that will be added through an integration with UPS.

50%: Relative share of U.S. renters who spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent.

26%: Portion of all U.S. consumer payments that are made with cash.

$10M: Amount PadSplit raised in a Series A funding round led by Core Innovation Capital.

1.5B: Total installed base of iPhones as of January of this year.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.7K
Faster Payments

Smaller Treasury Banks Step Up As Corporates Push For Instant Payments

3.5K
Economy

Hilton To Permanently Close Its Hotel In New York City's Times Square

Airbnb
2.8K
IPO

Airbnb Rejects Blank-Check Offer To Go Public

Blackhawk On Riding The Rise Of Mobile Wallets
2.6K
Mobile Wallets

How Retailers Can Ride The Rise Of Mobile Wallets

PropertyGuru Eyes Expansion With New VC Round
2.6K
Investments

PropertyGuru Eyes Further Expansion Into Vietnam, Malaysia With New VC

IPO
2.5K
IPO

FinTech Payment Firm Nuvei Files IPO In Canada

2.4K
B2B Payments

Building A Touchless Buying Experience In Corporates' Mad-Dash For Hand Sanitizer

How Financial Crime Is Being Thwarted By AI, ML
2.3K
Security & Fraud

How Financial Crime Is Being Thwarted By AI, ML

eBay Expands UPS Integration
2.3K
Retail

eBay Expands UPS Integration

Germany's Parliament Announces Plans To Investigate Wirecard
2.1K
Security & Fraud

Germany's Parliament Announces Plans To Investigate Wirecard 

2.1K
Digital Payments

The Digital Payments Preferences That Cross The Generational Divide

Fueling Retail Innovation With Digital Tech
2.1K
Today In Data

Fueling Innovation In Retail And Commerce With Digital Technologies

Brex Teams With SAP Concur For Software Integration
2.1K
B2B Payments

Brex Teams With SAP Concur For B2B Expense Tracking Integration

Wells Fargo
2.0K
Banking

Wells Fargo Targets Gen Z With Low-Cost Digital Account

2.0K
Payments Innovation

Report: Washington Post’s Arc Publishing On Delivering Digital Payments Choice