Visa Taps Chris Newkirk To Serve As Chief Strategy Officer

To lead strategic planning for the firm overall and in conjunction with its regional teams, Chris Newkirk is coming to Visa Inc. as its new chief strategy officer. Newkirk, who will start work on June 15, will be an executive committee member and will report to Visa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly, according to an announcement.

“Chris will be a great addition to the executive team, not only because of the deep payments expertise he brings, but also for his passion for people and excellent leadership,” Kelly said in the announcement. “I look forward to welcoming Chris into our Visa family. He will bring some incredible experience and new insights as we continue to deliver on Visa’s strategy, build stronger client relationships and grow our business.”

Newkirk has held multiple leadership roles at Capital One since 2008, most recently as president of Small Business, International & Walmart Partnership. He was responsible for all aspects of those businesses in that role, with the inclusion of marketing, sales, growth strategy, financial performance as well as digital transformation, customer experience, talent strategy and risk management.

The executive headed up a diverse tram of associates throughout six businesses, and he served on the Capital One Executive Committee as of 2016. He held multiple leadership positions at IndyMac Bank in different business leadership as well as corporate functions prior to joining Capital One. Before that time, Newkirk served as a McKinsey & Company consultant in Washington, D.C. and New York. He served clients throughout tech, financial services and business intelligence in Europe as well as the United States.

Newkirk graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and cum laude from Yale University for his undergraduate degree.

In separate news, California-based analytics firm GoodData recently unveiled a strategic and investment partnership with Visa. The companies said they would create products to make the lives of consumers and companies better.

