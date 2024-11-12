AppDirect to Bolster Technology Management Functionality With vCom Solutions Acquisition

AppDirect plans to acquire vCom Solutions to further its mission of becoming a single platform for buying, selling and managing recurring technology services through advisors.

The planned acquisition will add technology capabilities and other resources from vCom Solutions, which is an IT lifecycle management software and managed services company, to AppDirect’s B2B subscription commerce platform, the companies said in a Tuesday (Nov. 12) press release.

Those resources include vCom’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software platform, vManager; its suite of IT spend managed services; and its wholesale buyers’ club, QuantumShift, according to the release.

“By augmenting AppDirect’s current technology management functionality with the depth and breadth of the vManager platform, AppDirect will be able to empower our advisors to offer the world’s most comprehensive IT procurement and management platform to organizations of all sizes,” AppDirect Chairman and CEO Nicolas Desmarais said in the release.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, according to the release.

Prior to the closing of the transaction, vCom’s direct sales team and branded franchise advisors will be spun out and will become an exclusive partner to AppDirect, the release said.

VCom’s partners will join the AppDirect partner ecosystem, gaining access to technology solutions supported through the AppDirect catalog, and vCom’s customers will continue to receive the same service and support along with the benefits of AppDirect’s catalog and solution set, per the release.

“AppDirect has a powerful ecosystem, and the vCom team will complement and accelerate all that AppDirect does,” vCom CEO Gary Storm said in the release.

This planned acquisition comes about seven months after AppDirect acquired Builtfirst, saying the move would further its aim to become “the premier destination for marketplace solutions.”

The acquisition added Builtfirst’s self-service marketplace platform technology to AppDirect’s suite of solutions focused on its B2B commerce platform.

Last August, AppDirect acquired ADCom Solutions’ Network Operations Center (NOC) and VEEUE platform, saying they would enable AppDirect to launch a suite of managed network and infrastructure services through its channel of 10,000 technology advisors.

The NOC allows organizations to focus on their core competencies while their network operations are managed by experienced professionals.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.