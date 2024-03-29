Blue Yonder to Acquire One Network, Expand Supply Chain Platform

Blue Yonder plans to acquire One Network Enterprises for $839 million to create a unified end-to-end supply chain platform and collaboration ecosystem.

The planned acquisition will add One Network’s solutions for supply chain managers to Blue Yonder’s existing digital supply chain offerings, the companies said in a Friday (March 29) press release.

Upon completion of the deal, which is subject to customary conditions, Blue Yonder will be equipped to meet customers’ needs across planning, execution, commerce and networks, according to the release.

“Supply chains have become more complex, and as more and more companies reduce risk by diversifying sourcing of products globally, there is an increased demand for the sharing of information and resources across the whole value chain,” Blue Yonder CEO Duncan Angove said in the release.

One Network’s solutions include Intelligent Control Towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network, which provide end-to-end visibility and control from raw material to last-mile delivery, and NEO, an intelligent agent technology that aids with planning and execution, according to the release.

Adding One Network’s capabilities to those of Blue Yonder will create an ecosystem that enables optimization, orchestration and collaboration across customers, carriers, suppliers and suppliers’ suppliers, the release said.

It will also reduce the amount of time between order and fulfillment, deliver alerts and automation, provide real-time visibility and enable a holistic view into the entire supply chain, per the release.

“This is the next step to creating a resilient and collaborative supply chain,” One Network Chairman and Founder Greg Brady said in the release, adding that the combination of the capabilities of the two companies will “form a backbone of this new supply chain of the future.”

Subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter, according to the release.

The announcement comes five months after Blue Yonder signed an agreement to acquire Doddle, saying the deal would allow Blue Yonder to add final mile, returns management and reverse logistics solutions to its suite of supply chain management and commerce offerings. That acquisition closed a month later, in November.

In December, Blue Yonder added generative artificial intelligence capabilities to its supply chain solutions. The Blue Yonder Orchestrator helps companies make sense of their data and use it to make decisions.