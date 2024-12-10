Gen Digital to Add Financial Wellness Tools With MoneyLion Acquisition

Gen Digital plans to add financial wellness tools to its offerings by acquiring MoneyLion.

The company entered into a definitive agreement to make the acquisition, which will add MoneyLion’s financial empowerment resources to Gen Digital’s credit and identity protection solutions, the companies said in a Tuesday (Dec. 10) press release.

Subject to customary conditions, the proposed acquisition is expected to close in the first half of Gen’s fiscal year 2026, according to the release.

“Gen has a family of consumer brands that’s dedicated to protecting people’s privacy, identity and financial assets so they can live their digital lives securely and without worry,” Gen CEO Vincent Pilette said in the release. “By bringing MoneyLion into the Gen family, we’re not only helping people protect what they already have, we’re extending our capabilities to enable people to better manage and grow their financial wealth.”

Gen’s “cyber safety” brands include Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner, according to the release.

MoneyLion’s tools include a personal finance platform that comprises credit building and financial management services, a B2B2C white-labeled artificial intelligence recommendation platform and a digital ecosystem for consumer finance, the release said

“Joining Gen accelerates our vision by leveraging their global reach, trusted brands and powerful ecosystem,” MoneyLion co-founder and CEO Dee Choubey said in the release. “We’ll deliver MoneyLion’s leading personal financial management tools and embedded financial marketplaces to Gen’s users while bringing Gen’s strong identity, trust and cybersecurity solutions to our customers.”

MoneyLion’s platform has connected nearly 19 million customers to more than 31 million financial services products, Choubey told PYMNTS in an interview posted in November.

In October, the company launched MoneyLion Checkout, a marketplace that lets consumers search, apply for and complete transactions across third-party financial products like loans, credit cards and savings accounts.

“With 11 years of innovating for the consumer, we’ve been able to simplify and abstract away individual levels of underwriting or KYC, making it simpler for the consumer and becoming a lingua franca for multiple types of financial institutions, whether they are a bank, a specialty lender or FinTech, or credit card or auto loan providers,” Choubey told PYMNTS. “We’re simplifying things for both sides.”