SAP to Add Digital Adoption Platforms With WalkMe Acquisition

SAP plans to acquire WalkMe to add that company’s digital adoption platforms (DAPs) and expand its own solutions that help customers on their digital transformation journeys.

The two companies entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition, and subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter, SAP and WalkMe said in a Wednesday (June 5) press release.

“By acquiring WalkMe, we are doubling down on the support we provide our end users, helping them to quickly adopt new solutions and features to get the maximum value out of their IT investments,” Christian Klein, CEO and member of the executive board of SAP, said in the release.

WalkMe’s DAP solutions provide guidance and automation features that help users execute workflows across any number of applications, thereby helping organizations navigate constant technology change, according to the release.

These solutions work across any application, and they will continue to fully support non-SAP applications following the proposed acquisition, the release said.

With the proposed acquisition, WalkMe’s solutions will complement SAP’s Business Transformation portfolio, per the release.

In addition, WalkMe’s soon-to-be-launched artificial intelligence (AI) copilot will serve as an overlay to any application, and WalkMe’s adoption capabilities will be integrated with SAP’s own copilot, Joule, to aid all SAP customers, according to the release.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, providing us with the resources and customer base necessary to enhance our product offerings and expand our market reach,” Dan Adika, CEO of WalkMe, said in the release. “By leveraging SAP’s extensive ecosystem, we are poised to unlock substantial growth opportunities and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Internal systems like human resources (HR) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems can be difficult to navigate, Rafael Sweary, president of WalkMe, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in 2018.

Machine learning (ML)-powered predictive analytics can reveal which users are going to fail to complete a process so the organization can get there to offer guidance in time, rather than allowing lost customers to struggle until they give up or call customer service in a temper, Sweary said.