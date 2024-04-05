Stord Acquires ProPack to Expand Fulfillment Network for Omnichannel Brands

Stord has acquired ProPack Logistics to expand its fulfillment network throughout the United States and Canada.

ProPack, which provides fulfillment services for the nutrition and supplement product industry, has six temperature-controlled warehouses across North America, the companies said in a Friday (April 5) press release.

These facilities complement Stord’s network of five fulfillment centers and strategic partner facilities across the U.S., with which the company serves omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands, according to the release.

“This acquisition expands Stord’s comprehensive suite of products and services tailored to our customers,” Sean Henry, co-founder and CEO of Stord, said in the release. “Further, this acquisition accelerates Stord’s revenue and volume scale, and cements our position as a leading North American eCommerce and fulfillment platform.”

With the integration of ProPack’s network, Stord now operates 1.6 million square feet of fulfillment centers across 10 markets and ships more than 25 million direct-to-consumer (DTC) and B2B orders annually, according to the release.

Together with its omnichannel fulfillment services, Stord also provides digital solutions like order management system (OMS), warehouse management system (WMS) and other software for high-volume mid-market and enterprise brands, the release said.

Alex Snyder, founder and president of ProPack, said in the release: “By combining forces, we can leverage Stord’s advanced supply chain software suite to expand our reach, enabling us to deliver even greater value and drive success for our combined, growing customer base.”

