Amadeus and Taxera Partner on eInvoicing for Travel Sellers

Amadeus and Taxera Technologies partnered to enable streamlined, secure and automated eInvoicing for travel sellers worldwide.

The collaboration will add Taxera’s global tax compliance capabilities to the Amadeus Agency Manager and Amadeus Gestour travel technology platforms, the companies said in a Thursday (April 4) press release.

“Thanks to this automated technology, travel sellers will be able to concentrate on offering personalized services to customers, safe in the knowledge invoice administration will be streamlined,” Stephanie Madée, vice president of product management, travel office IT products, at Amadeus, said in the release.

The solution arrives at a time when eInvoicing is becoming mandatory in a growing number of countries around the world, with each market having its own specific characteristics, according to the release.

The integration of the Taxera platform with those of Amadeus will offer a standardized feed to travel sellers worldwide, providing the required data to each government and guaranteeing the delivery of a secure and validated sales document, the release said.

Taxera’s cloud-based solutions simplify tax regulations and processes and help businesses handle global indirect tax compliance, per the release.

“Moving forward, there will be fewer worries about eInvoice reporting, validation or formats for travel sellers,” Paul Antunes, managing partner at Taxera, said in the release. “The process will be taken care of with the new offering.”

In another addition to its offering, Amadeus acquired Voxel in March, saying it will add that company’s eInvoicing and B2B payments tools to the Amadeus portfolio. These additions will help the company’s corporate customers by further automating aspects of the business travel experience like reservations, payments and expense management.

Voxel operates the Bavel platform, which orchestrates payments processes for more than 50,000 hotels, 1,000 tour operators and travel companies, and 3,000 restaurants and franchises.

In June, Amadeus partnered with Emburse on a business travel and expense solution that combines Amadeus’ collaboration and travel capabilities with Emburse’s expense management functionality.

The solution enabled by the collaboration is designed to offer global enterprises an integrated suite of tools that includes trip planning and booking, expense reporting, reconciliation, reimbursements and spend analytics. It also includes travel companion apps and integrated card programs.

