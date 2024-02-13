Nothing says true love like getting take out, and with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to order out for a date night in.

In this edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Aggregators, Talabat grows its score and maintains its lead, with Uber Eats not far behind.

Read on to see what’s new!

The Top 5

No. 1 remains with Talabat scoring 88 points, just three points higher than before.

Scoring 82, Uber Eats is No. 2.

Shedding three points is Deliveroo, with 77 points at No. 3.

Up two rankings is Instacart, alongside Zomato, which climbed four rankings, both sharing the No. 4 rank with 70 points apiece.

Just Eat falls down one ranking to tie with Postmates at No. 5, both scoring 69 points.

The Top 10

With 67 points, Swiggy climbs up three rankings to No. 6.

No. 7 is still guarded by Gopuff with 66 points.

Glovo climbs up one ranking to No. 8 with 65 points.

No. 9 is DoorDash, with a score of 64.

Still at No. 10 is Toast TakeOut with 58 points.