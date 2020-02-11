ANTITRUST

FTC Big Tech Probe Expands With New Inquiries

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Federal Trade Commission

A Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation into the biggest five tech companies in the U.S. has expanded with a new inquiry about acquisitions, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The FTC is investigating Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Microsoft over antitrust implications, and it recently asked the companies to turn over information regarding takeovers of smaller companies between the years of 2010 and 2019.

While the query doesn’t cite a specific reason for the inquiries, it said the answers will help the FTC “deepen its understanding of large technology firms’ acquisition activity,” and “whether large tech companies are making potentially anticompetitive acquisitions of nascent or potential competitors” that are too small to have the requirement of federal review.

“Digital technology companies are a big part of the economy and our daily lives,” said FTC Chairman Joseph Simons. “This initiative will enable the commission to take a closer look at acquisitions in this important sector, and also to evaluate whether the federal agencies are getting adequate notice of transactions that might harm competition. This will help us continue to keep tech markets open and competitive, for the benefit of consumers.”

The FTC said it’s going to use the answers to look into whether there are patterns about competition issues, and whether the acquisitions were done in an attempt to squash potential rivals. It also wants to examine how the smaller companies operated post-acquisition.

The FTC announced in 2019 that it was putting together a task force to look into tech industry antitrust violations.

The organization especially wanted to look into mergers that were approved by the government, which could possibly mean that the FTC could separate those companies if they find cause to do so.

The FTC panel said it wanted the commission to look into “consumer protection issues arising from the privacy and data security practices of technology companies, including social media platforms.”

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MoneyLion MoneyLion
2.4K
Mastercard

Mastercard: The Role Of ‘Instant’ In Improving Consumer Financial Health

ransomware, cyber-attacks, hackers, increased, Sodinokibi, REvil, ransomware, cyber-attacks, hackers, increased, Sodinokibi, REvil,
2.1K
Security & Fraud

Data Shows 41 Pct Hike In Ransomware Attacks In 2019

2.0K
Taxes

Amazon (And Others) Brace For India’s New eCommerce Tax

biometric artificial intelligence biometric artificial intelligence
2.0K
Authentication

Inside The Fight For Digital Driver’s Licenses

1.9K
VISA

Visa On Bringing More Female Founders Into The Reinvention Of Retail

Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO Received $1B Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO Received $1B
1.9K
Business

Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO ‘Walked Away’ With $1B

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset
1.8K
Authentication

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset

1.8K
SMBs

Data Shows Hiring Stalled At US Small Businesses In 2019

kount, AI, identity, ID, Identity Trust Global Network, cybersecurity, fraudulent transactions, machine learning kount, AI, identity, ID, Identity Trust Global Network, cybersecurity, fraudulent transactions, machine learning
1.7K
Artificial Intelligence

Kount Launches AI Solution For Real-Time Identity Trust

uber, co-founder, Travis Kalanick, investors, funding, 3D-printed hotel, Habitas, startup uber, co-founder, Travis Kalanick, investors, funding, 3D-printed hotel, Habitas, startup
1.7K
Investments

Uber Co-Founder Kalanick Supports Expansion Of 3D-printed Hotel

Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others
1.7K
ANTITRUST

Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others

1.7K
B2B Payments

How Payments Power Small Businesses’ Mobile Banking Adoption

groceries groceries
1.7K
Subscription Commerce

Meal Service Plans Get Shaken And Stirred By Adding Alcohol

1.7K
Merchant Innovation

Reynolds CEO: Recreating Grocery’s Home Goods Aisle For The Millennial

bitcoin daily, coronavirus. insurance, processing, blockchain, Xiang Hu Bao, Ant Financial, Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific), news bitcoin daily, coronavirus. insurance, processing, blockchain, Xiang Hu Bao, Ant Financial, Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific), news
1.7K
Blockchain

Bitcoin Daily: Insurance Cos Use Blockchain To Fast-Track Virus Payments; Coronavirus Prompts Crypto Conference Delays