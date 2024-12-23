Google Proposes Revision of Search Deals to Address Antitrust Ruling

For many Apple device users, Google is the default choice for browsing the web.

That could change, however, under a plan proposed by Google to address a U.S. antitrust ruling, Reuters reported Monday (Dec. 23). The tech giant proposed relaxing its agreement with Apple and other tech companies that makes Google the go-to search engine on new devices.

The proposal is narrower than the Department of Justice’s effort to make Google sell its Chrome browser, something the company characterized as a drastic attempt to intervene in the search market, the report said.

The DOJ said forcing Google to sell Chrome would lead to a more equitable search engine market, and “will permanently stop Google’s control of this critical search access point and allow rival search engines the ability to access the browser that for many users is a gateway to the internet.”

Google proposed making agreements with other companies non-exclusive, the report said. When it comes to Android phone manufacturers, Google suggested unbundling its Play Store from Chrome and search.

In addition, Google would let browser developers who agree to set its search engine as the default revisit that decision each year, per the report.

The case is set to go to trial in April, with the government trying to show the need for sweeping changes to Google’s business, such as forcing the company to sell Chrome and possibly the Android mobile operating system, according to the report. The DOJ plans to call witnesses from Microsoft, OpenAI and AI search startup Perplexity.

The DOJ also wants Google to cease paying to be the default search engine, end its investments in search rivals and query-based AI products, and license its search results and technology to competitors, the report said.

“For over two decades, Google has reigned supreme as the global leader in online search, commanding a market share of over 90% in many regions,” PYMNTS wrote last month. “However, a shifting technological landscape, coupled with emerging challengers, is setting the stage for intensified competition. From alternative search engines and AI-powered platforms to growing consumer concerns over privacy, Google faces a more dynamic and competitive market than ever before.”