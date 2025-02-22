Apple Intelligence to Expand to Vision Pro Headset in April

Apple said Friday (Feb. 21) that its Apple Intelligence suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features will be added to another platform — Vision Pro, the company’s mixed-reality headset — in April.

Apple Intelligence will be available in beta in a software update, visionOS 2.4, with support for U.S. English, the company said in a press release. More features and support for other languages will be added throughout the year.

“With Apple Intelligence for Vision Pro, users will be able to proofread, rewrite and summarize text using Writing Tools; compose text from scratch using ChatGPT in Writing Tools; explore new ways to express themselves visually with Image Playground; create the perfect emoji for any conversation with Genmoji; and much more,” the release said.

Apple introduced Apple Intelligence in June, saying the new suite of AI features would revolutionize the iPhone, iPad and Mac experience, while keeping users’ data under lock and key.

The company released Vision Pro, its first mixed-reality headset, in February 2024 along with 600 new apps and games that included forays into augmented reality and virtual reality from major retailers.

In its Friday press release, Apple said the visionOS 2.4 update will also introduce an app for Vision Pro called Spatial Gallery that will feature a curated selection of photos and videos; an Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone that will enable users to quickly access apps and information for their Vision Pro; and enhancements to Guest User that will make it easier to share apps and experiences with iPhone or iPad users.

Apple announced Friday, in another press release, that Apple Intelligence on other devices — iPhone, iPad and Mac — will expand to include more languages and regions in April with the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

The new languages will include French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (simplified) and localized English for Singapore and India, according to the release.

These languages will be accessible in nearly all regions of the world, per the release.

“With the upcoming software updates, iPhone and iPad users in the EU will have access to Apple Intelligence features for the first time,” the release said.

More capabilities for Siri will be introduced in the coming months, per the release.