Apple Requiring Patreon to Switch to In-App Purchase System

Major changes are ahead for creators on entertainment subscription platform Patreon.

Beginning in November, Apple will require Patreon to use the tech giant’s in-app purchasing system and remove all other billing systems from the Patreon iOS app.

As Patreon wrote in a news release Monday (Aug. 12), this has two “major consequences” for creators. For one, Apple will begin applying its 30% App Store fee to all new subscribers who buy their memberships from the Patreon iOS app, in addition the same fee for anything purchased from a creator’s Patreon shop.

In addition, any creator now using first-of-the-month or per-creation billing plans will need to switch to subscription billing to continue earning in the iOS app, as that’s the only billing type supported by Apple’s in-app purchase system.

The fee will not impact existing Patreon members, but only new memberships purchased from the iOS app from November onward.

“We didn’t choose this path, but we’re focusing our resources on making subscription billing an even better experience for creators and fans,” Patreon wrote. “This will take time and we’re committed to making it happen for every creator.”

PYMNTS has contacted Apple for comment but has not yet received a reply.

To help creators navigate the changes, Patreon says it has developed an optional tool that can automatically increase creator’s prices — only in the iOS app — to offset the cost of Apple’s fee.

“This way, you’ll continue to earn at least the same amount per membership as you do on all other platforms,” the news release said. “That said, you deserve the chance to decide whether that’s something you want. So, while the automatic price increase is the default option, you also have the choice to keep your prices the same and pay the 30% fee from your earnings.”

The news comes days after Apple said it was changing its Digital Markets Act compliance plan in response to the European Commission alleging that the company is stifling competition on its App Store. As reported here last week, Apple will allow developers to promote offers for purchases available at a platform of their choice, including another app marketplace, app or website.