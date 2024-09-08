Apple’s Slow AI Rollout Threatens iPhone ‘Super Cycle’ Upgrade

The launch of Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) features may take longer than planned.

But even as the company staggers parts of its rollout, some analysts are hopeful that the AI features will trigger a “super cycle” for the new iPhone 16, Bloomberg News reported Sunday (Sept. 8).

That’s a term for a wave of upgrades after a long period of demand, writes Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who also deems the idea of a super cycle unlikely this year.

Part of the reason is consumer caution, in China and around the world, though the larger issue could be technological, as the new iPhones will look almost identical to the previous models.

And even though AI tools will be a prominent part of this week’s launch, Gurman argues that it will “become increasingly clear that consumers will have to wait for the best features.” The complete range of AI features is expected to come with the iOS 18.1 update next month.

Among the other issues, the report adds: features like ChatGPT won’t be a part of the rollout, and Apple Intelligence won’t be available in the European Union or China.

In addition, Gurman writes, most consumers aren’t well-versed in AI, and many won’t understand the need for Apple Intelligence, meaning it will take several months for the tech giant to educate them on its benefits.

Experts interviewed by PYMNTS say that Apple Intelligence could eventually reshape the digital commerce landscape.

“Apple’s AI integration could bring us closer to the concept of a true AI assistant — something that’s portable, convenient and seamlessly integrated into our daily lives,” Ryan Waite, vice president of public affairs at Think Big, told PYMNTS last month. “While we’ve seen attempts at this with devices like Rabbit, they haven’t fully delivered on the promise.”

The efforts go beyond shopping, PYMNTS wrote, noting that Apple’s mobile wallet is also slated for its own AI makeover.

“There’s a huge opportunity for Apple to change consumer spending behavior and take its mobile wallet to the next level by integrating it into its core AI strategy,” Darryl Cumming, director of product management at payments solutions company NMI, told PYMNTS. “OpenAI is only the beginning.”

Combining AI with Apple Pay could bring about more intuitive, context-aware financial experiences, that report said.

“We should expect consumer choices in the Apple universe to be amplified and channeled into more App Store purchases and commerce personalization,” Cumming added.