Adobe Launches AI-Powered Mobile App for Creating Content

Adobe has launched a new Adobe Express mobile app that uses Adobe Firefly generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to facilitate content creation.

The new mobile app enables users to design and share social media posts, videos, flyers, logos and other content, the company said in a Thursday (April 18) press release.

“Adobe Express brings the magic of Firefly generative AI directly into web and mobile content creation services,” Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe, said in the release.

The new mobile app is an all-in-one content editor that includes the capabilities of Adobe’s photo, design, video and GenAI tools, according to the release.

With the company’s Firefly GenAI, the app makes it easy for users at any skill level to perform complex tasks with simple text prompts, the release said.

The app’s features include Text to Image for creating images, Text Effects for generating text stylings, Generative Fill for inserting or removing objects in photos and Text to Template for creating editable templates, per the release.

This is the first time these Firefly-powered features have been available on mobile devices, according to the release.

“We’re excited to see a record number of customers turning to Adobe Express to promote their ideas, passions and businesses through digital content and on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook and other social platforms,” Balakrishnan said in the release.

Adobe has been rolling out GenAI features across its digital media, digital experience, and publishing and advertising product lines, company executives said in March during a quarterly earnings call.

The firm has seen strong demand for these features across all customer segments, they said. For example, Firefly, which was introduced in 2023, has helped users generate more than 6.5 billion images, vectors, designs and text effects.

In another recent product launch, Adobe said in March that it added new GenAI capabilities to its GenStudio and Firefly products aimed at revolutionizing the content supply chain for enterprises.

These additions include new capabilities in workflow and planning, creation and production, asset management, delivery and activation, and insights and reporting. They are designed to provide organizations with a unified and seamless content supply chain.