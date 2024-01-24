AffiniPay Adds Generative AI to Legal Tech Products

Online payments firm AffiniPay has embedded generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its legal technology offerings.

“At AffiniPay, we believe generative AI can drive the type of efficiencies and insights that will result in better outcomes for our customers and their clients,” CEO Dru Armstrong said in a Wednesday (Jan. 24) press release.

“As a trusted technology partner, we have big plans to empower our customers with AI, and are excited to announce the launch of AffiniPay IQ.”

Based in Austin, AffiniPay provides legal technology products MyCase, CASEpeer, LawPay and Docketwise. The company says its new AI integration is in response to rising demand among legal professionals for AI solutions to boost productivity.

“The company’s vision is that customers will be able to utilize AI-powered conversational interface that will enable users to access their data and generate insights using natural language, directly within the interface,” the release said.

The beta launch of the tools will include document summarization capabilities, letting firms quickly review case documents using AI-generated summaries, as well as AI-powered text editing “to allow style updating, tone changes, and summarization.”

Among the other planned features are a case and firm search solution, as well as automation tools to let firms create workflows, send payments, and open files, “all by interacting with the platforms in a conversational way, just like they would with a trusted assistant.”

PYMNTS looked at the use of AI in the legal profession earlier this month in a conversation with Robin AI co-founder James Clough, who dismissed the idea that the technology will replace attorneys any time soon.

“Lawyers who use AI are going to replace lawyers who don’t, rather than AI replacing all lawyers,” he said. “…That’s why it’s called a co-pilot, right? Because a co-pilot implies the existence of a pilot, and it’s still the pilot who’s in control. It’s the pilot who’s setting the direction. It’s best thought of as a person and machine partnership rather than a replacement.”

However, many lawyers are unsure even about the idea of a partnership with AI. As PYMNTS reported last year, research shows that 72% of legal professionals doubt that their industry is adequately prepared for the AI revolution, while just 20% believe the advantages of using AI outweigh the disadvantages.