Foxconn Invests in AI Data Center Firm Zettabyte to Boost Sustainable Computing

Electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn is partnering with artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company Zettabyte in a strategic investment aimed at expanding energy-efficient AI computing solutions worldwide.

The partnership, announced Monday (Dec. 23), combines Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, with Zettabyte, an AI data center software and infrastructure solutions provider. The collaboration centers on Zettabyte’s Zware software platform, which optimizes GPU performance while reducing energy consumption in AI data centers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Foxconn, a company renowned for its excellence in manufacturing and innovation,” said Kenneth Tai, chairman of Zettabyte. “This partnership will accelerate the deployment of our technology, meeting the surging demand for high-performance, energy-efficient AI computing globally.”

According to Foxconn, “Zware’s ability to enhance AI data center operations while significantly reducing energy consumption opens opportunities to set new benchmarks for the future of AI data centers.”

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

As PYMNTS previously reported, Foxconn warned of weakening consumer electronics demand in March 2023, projecting flat revenue and announcing plans to boost investments outside China amid shifting production strategies. Foxconn is a supplier of Apple devices. China planned to bar iPhones from state agencies and companies in September 2023, threatening Apple’s access to a market that generates roughly 20% of its revenue.

Foxconn reported revenue of 6.162 trillion new Taiwan dollars (about $188 billion) in 2023 and ranks 32nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The Taiwan-based company was established in 1974.

Zettabyte’s Zware software is designed to optimize GPU performance while maximizing computing output in AI operations. The company describes itself as a global innovator in AI data center technology, with its flagship software setting “a new standard for sustainable and efficient AI computing.”

The partnership aligns with Foxconn’s commitment to advancing sustainable technologies. Through the collaboration, the companies aim to expand the adoption of energy-efficient AI solutions worldwide.

Zettabyte has recently announced additional partnerships with Pegatron and Chief Telecom. The company’s technology focuses on providing solutions that redefine efficiency and sustainability in AI data centers.