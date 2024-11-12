LatticeFlow AI to Help Jumio Comply With EU AI Act

Jumio will leverage LatticeFlow AI’s AI platform to enhance the safety and robustness of the Jumio Platform.

The Jumio Platform delivers automated, AI-driven identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, while LatticeFlow enables trustworthy AI systems, the companies said in a Thursday (Nov. 7) press release.

The LatticeFlow AI Vision solution will validate model performance and reliability, with its computer vision capabilities helping Jumio improve model fairness, reduce fraud and meet emerging regulatory requirements, including those of the European Union’s (EU) Artificial Intelligence Act, according to the release.

“By partnering with LatticeFlow AI, we’re taking a proactive approach to identifying potential risks and enhancing the security of our AI models,” Alix Melchy, vice president of AI at Jumio, said in the release. “This partnership is not just about improving performance — it’s about staying ahead of industry regulations and ensuring compliance with emerging AI standards.”

Tom Ulrich, senior vice president and general manager of North America at LatticeFlow AI, said in the release: “Our collaboration enables Jumio to accelerate AI innovation, while ensuring compliance with upcoming regulations like the EU AI Act.”

The EU’s AI Act came into force Aug. 1, establishing the world’s first comprehensive regulatory framework for AI and setting new compliance standards for businesses worldwide, PYMNTS reported at the time.

The AI Act includes stringent regulations in areas such as cybersecurity resilience and the prevention of discriminatory outputs. Companies that fail to meet the requirements of the AI Act could face fines of up to €35 million ($38 million) or 7% of their global turnover.

It was reported in October that a new compliance testing framework developed by LatticeFlow AI revealed potential vulnerabilities in AI models, including some in critical areas like cybersecurity and bias prevention that could expose tech giants to substantial penalties under EU regulatory requirements.

The findings come at a critical time as the EU works to establish enforcement guidelines for its AI regulations by spring 2025. The LatticeFlow framework, welcomed by EU officials as a “first step” in implementing the new laws, offers companies a roadmap for compliance while highlighting the challenges ahead in aligning AI development with regulatory demands.