Microsoft to Open New AI Hub in London

“I’m deeply aware of the extraordinary talent pool and AI ecosystem in the U.K., and I’m excited to make this commitment to the U.K. on behalf of Microsoft AI,” Suleyman said in the post.

“I know — through my close work with thought leaders in the U.K. government, business community and academia — that the country is committed to advancing AI responsibly and with a safety-first commitment to drive investment, innovation and economic growth,” Suleyman added. “Our decision to open this hub in the U.K. reflects this ambition.”

The new AI hub will be led by Jordan Hoffman, who was previously with Inflection and DeepMind, and staffed by Microsoft AI team members based in the company’s London Paddington office, according to the post.