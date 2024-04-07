Report: Musk-Liked Investors Plan $3 Billion Funding Round for xAI

Sources told WSJ that venture capital company Gigafund and Steve Jurvetson, a prominent Musk backer and co-founder of another venture firm, are among the investors considering taking part in the funding round.

According to the report, Jurvetson is a longtime friend of Musk and member of the board of his rocket company SpaceX. He was also a director at Tesla. And Gigafund was co-founded by Luke Nosek, another SpaceX director, who – like Musk – was part of the “PayPal mafia,” a group that founded the payments company.

The funding round would follow major fundraising efforts by AI firms in recent months, such as Microsoft’s $13 billion investment into OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT. Anthropic, OpenAI’s chief rival, has raised more than $6 billion.