UK Launching Platform to Boost Business Trust in AI

The U.K. is providing a platform to help businesses assess and mitigate the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) as its use becomes more widespread.

A press release from the U.K. government Wednesday (Nov. 6) described the AI safety assurance platform as a “one-stop-shop” for guidance and resources to equip businesses to conduct their own impact assessments and evaluations when developing and using AI products and services.

The platform also includes tools for assessing machine learning algorithms for bias and ensuring transparency and individual privacy, according to the release. According to a report by Reuters, many generative AI models have been struggling with EU legal compliance benchmarks related to bias and security.

The release also mentioned a self-assessment tool to help small and medium-sized enterprises implement responsible AI practices.

In the release, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology Peter Kyle emphasized the importance of the responsible use of AI systems. “AI has incredible potential to improve our public services, boost productivity and rebuild our economy, but in order to take full advantage, we need to build trust in these systems, which are increasingly part of our day-to-day lives,” he said.

The U.K.’s AI Safety Institute, a government-backed organization, recently launched a Systemic AI Safety Grants program that offers up to 200,000 pounds in funding for researchers from academia, industry and civil society, according to the release.

In addition to domestic efforts, the AI Safety Institute has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Singapore to strengthen international collaboration on responsible AI development. This agreement aims to enhance research efforts and create shared policies and standards for AI safety, the release said.

Singapore Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said in the release, “Of particular significance is our joint support of the international Network of AI Safety Institutes (AISI). Through strengthening the capabilities of our AISIs, we seek to enhance AI safety so that our peoples and businesses can confidently harness AI and benefit from its widespread adoption.”

A new report forecasts a six-fold increase in the U.K.’s AI assurance market by 2035, reaching over £6.5 billion, the release said.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., tech companies face limits on international partnerships for AI development as the White House has mandated that private-sector AI innovations be shielded like military technology.