Raken and Sage Partner on Construction Industry Field Management Solutions

Raken has expanded the capabilities of its field management solutions for the construction industry by adding an integration with the Sage Intacct cloud accounting, payroll and human resources (HR) solution.

This integration automatically syncs project data, including completed time entries, and helps contractors shorten the time it takes to process payroll, reduce the number of payroll errors and improve job costing, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 5) press release.

“We continuously improve our time-tracking solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs,” Mike Bates, vice president of corporate strategy at Raken, said in the release. “Our integration with Sage Intacct ensures our products work seamlessly with an optimized construction tech stack.”

Raken’s field management solution for the construction industry uses mobile technology to streamline field workflows by enabling crews to quickly and easily share real-time data and updates from the job site and allowing customers to increase project visibility and compliance, according to the release.

The platform allows contractors to track time on the jobsite via their choice of mobile worker time clock, shared time tracking kiosk or supervisor-led digital timecards, the release said.

With any of these options, the time data from Raken can now be shared with Sage Intacct with a click, while projects, cost codes, employees, classifications and pay types are automatically synced from Sage Intacct to Raken, per the release.

In addition to the new integration with Sage Intacct, Raken already has integrations with Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate (CRE) and Sage 100 Contractor, according to the release.

“We’re pleased to expand our partnership with Raken to include the new integration with Sage Intacct, enabling more construction professionals to save time by streamlining their payroll workflows,” Patrick Schlight, global leader, Sage Partner Network, said in the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that 30% of construction firms are investing in technology to save time and costs.

These firms are looking to solve common problems in the construction industry with technology that accelerates payments, reduces financing costs and streamlines back-office processes, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and American Express collaboration, “Building Better Cash Flow in Construction with Digital Payments.”