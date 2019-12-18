Bank Regulation

UK Regulator Looks To Expand Open Banking Beyond Banking

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

In the U.K., Open Banking could be expanded soon to allow for data sharing between a much larger range of finance companies, according to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Open Banking allows bank customers to share their financial data with other people and companies. In turn, those companies may have recommendations to switch to a different financial institution for a better deal. The idea is to give customers more knowledge and control over their finances.

The newly proposed open sharing rules would allow for a broader range of payment companies and other institutions to share financial data — with user consent — to offer rival services. If the new rules are passed, they would extend beyond banks to savings, insurance, mortgage, pension and consumer credit. The expansion would “increase innovation and choice.”

Big Tech companies — such as Google, Facebook and others — might be forced to share financial data with banks so as to prevent unfair competition.

“We want to understand what is needed to ensure [that] open finance develops in the best [interest] of consumers, and what role we should play,” the FCA said in a statement.

The new rules would also establish “dashboards,” which would do things like help consumers keep track of their finances, encourage shopping around for better deals and more. Part of the reason for the move, the FCA said, comes from the fact that there has been documented evidence of price discrimination by companies preying on customers who don’t shop around much.

“In each of these markets, the impact of price discrimination has been exacerbated by a lack of shopping around by some consumers. Open finance is a potential long-term solution,” said the FCA. The incidents that have concerned the FCA have to do with the general insurance, cash savings and mortgage markets.

Open Banking is gaining traction in the U.S., Israel and Asia, as financial corporations change their models to move toward the larger model.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. In the December 2019 Mobile Card App Adoption Study, PYMNTS surveyed 2,000 U.S. consumers for a reveal of the four most compelling features apps must have to engage users and drive greater adoption.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The 2020 Trendlines What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The 2020 Trendlines
9.9K
Payments Innovation

What’s Next For Payments In The Next Decade: The Seven 2020 Trendlines

china, peer-to-peer, P2P, lending, Hebei, Hunan, small loan lenders, news china, peer-to-peer, P2P, lending, Hebei, Hunan, small loan lenders, news
6.7K
International

Chinese Province Shuts Down All P2P Lenders

venmo venmo
4.3K
Mobile Payments

PNC Blocks Venmo, Tells Users To Switch To Zelle

4.2K
Active Study

New Data: Why MSPs Are Staking Their Futures On Value-Added Services

PayPal app PayPal app
3.4K
Payment Methods

Citi Treasury Services, PayPal Team On Global Mass Payouts

AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition In Test AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition In Test
3.3K
Security & Fraud

AI Firm Breaches Facial Recognition At Airports, Stores

UK, banking, regulators, skilled persons’ reports, money laundering, white collar crimes, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Bank of England (BoE), news UK, banking, regulators, skilled persons’ reports, money laundering, white collar crimes, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Bank of England (BoE), news
3.1K
1
Bank Regulation

UK Banking Investigations Rise 16 Pct YOY

Visa Security Alert: Cyber Criminals Target Fuel Dispenser Merchants Visa Security Alert: Cyber Criminals Target Fuel Dispenser Merchants
3.0K
Security & Fraud

Visa Warns Of Rise In Gas Station POS Cyberattacks

John Ross independent grocers John Ross independent grocers
2.9K
Monday Meetup

How Independent Grocers Can Win The Digital Grocery Game

RBS, Banking, Foreign Exchange, Scandal, News RBS, Banking, Foreign Exchange, Scandal, News
2.6K
B2B Payments

RBS Reimburses Customers After FX Scandal

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
2.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: VeChain Blockchain Platform Loses $6.7M In Cyberattack; Bottle Pay Bitcoin Startup Shuts Down Amid New EU Regulations

fiserv-mobile-banking-app fiserv-mobile-banking-app
2.2K
Digital Banking

Why FIs’ Future Means Smarter, Not Only Faster, Payments

PYMNTS Top News in Payments PYMNTS Top News in Payments
2.2K
News

Top News In Payments: Antitrust Probe For Google Shopping Comparison Tool; Visa Warns Of Rise in Gas Station POS Cyberattacks

drug-prices-mobile-comparisons-singlecare drug-prices-mobile-comparisons-singlecare
2.2K
Healthcare

How Mobile Apps Are Lowering Drug Prices For Consumers

Holiday Gifts Holiday Gifts
2.2K
Retail

Survey: Half Of US Shoppers Prefer ‘Experience Gifts’ To Material Items