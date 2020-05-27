Blockchain

Bitcoin Daily: Australia’s RMIT To Offer Grad Certificates In Blockchain Business, Cybersecurity

RMIT Online has unveiled two postgraduate programs as predictions indicate that 18,000 more cybersecurity workers will be needed in Australia by 2026, according to an announcement from the university.

The Graduate Certificate in Blockchain-Enabled Business and the Graduate Certificate in Cyber Security will provide students with the skills that they need in emerging areas of expertise, per the report. The certificates will be made in conjunction with Palo Alto Networks, IBM and Stone & Chalk. Classes will commence in October of this year.

The Graduate Certificate of Blockchain-Enabled Business will “explore the fundamentals of blockchain and its impact on the economy and societal institutions within the context of the Australian business sector,” the school said in the announcement. The Graduate Certificate of Cyber Security, on the other hand, will offer a “comprehensive understanding of cyber security spanning strategy, international orientation, critical analysis and problem solving, communication, ethics and leadership.”

The offering comes with a predicted $5.2 trillion overall cumulative value at risk from cybercrime for the years ranging from 2019 to 2023, according to an Accenture Cost of Cybercrime study as cited by the announcement. And the cybersecurity space has the possibility to nearly triple in size by 2026, as cited by the report. A global skills gap of 2.93 million jobs will reportedly exist with the inclusion of 2.14 million in Asia Pacific. A PWC survey before the pandemic indicated that over 80 percent annual blockchain growth rates should be expected until 2025.

The findings also noted that 84 percent of tech-aware leaders foresaw applying blockchain technology to their companies. However, only 5 percent of managers could easily find the required skills. RMIT Online CEO Helen Souness said in the announcement that the newest Future Skills portfolio additions would get companies in Australia prepared for the uncertain and quickly evolving future of work.

“Over the past few months, we have observed a significant shift in traditional ways of working and conducting business,” Souness said in the announcement. “… Cybersecurity and blockchain technologies are emerging as business-critical skills and we are delivering the training that provides those skills in our workforce.”

