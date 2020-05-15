Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Ledn Rolls Out Crypto Savings Account With Genesis; China Seeks Development Of Blockchain Trade Platform

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bitcoin Daily

Ledn Inc. has unveiled the rollout of a USD Coin (USDC) savings account with the help of Genesis, according to an announcement.

Customers of Ledn will now have the ability to save and accrue interest in both bitcoin and USDC.

Matt Ballensweig, vice president of Originations for Genesis, said in the announcement, “As the digital currency lending market continues to grow, we are always exploring additional ways to satisfy institutional demand. We’re excited to begin working with Ledn and believe this will be a successful collaboration.”

The infrastructure of Ledn will offer customers an easy and accessible way to save in bitcoin and USDC, according to the announcement, and Genesis will serve as the main borrower of the cryptocurrency. Genesis has had $3.1 billion in originated loans last year.

Ledn said it is especially looking forward to bringing the offering to customers in Latin America “where given the current economic climate, demand has been surging for alternative savings solutions that are not denominated in a local currency,” per the announcement.

In separate news, governing organizations in China have reportedly joined forces to create an official document that suggests the formation of a trade finance platform based on the blockchain, Cointelegraph reported.

Those that worked on the document include the China Banking Regulatory Commission, the People’s Bank of China, the Foreign Exchange Bureau and the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The groups put forward their ideas on how to best finance the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area’s development. They noted, per the report, that a platform would help participating financial institutions share data related to cross-border traders. The country, they said, should create a platform “under the premise of legal compliance and commercial voluntariness.”

Additionally, the groups suggested the use of big data and artificial intelligence (AI) in risk prevention, promotion and financial control.

As it stands, China is reportedly leading blockchain innovation quicker than most nations.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal
4.0K
Faster Payments

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For A New Economic And Global Normal

Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability
3.4K
Loyalty & Rewards

Why Cultivating Customer Loyalty Has Become The Crucial Commerce Capability

Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty Ease And Innovation For Credit Union Loyalty
3.4K
Credit Unions

For Credit Unions, An Innovation Mantra: ‘Easy Is The New Loyalty’

Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns
3.4K
Safety and Security

FTC To Probe What User Info Zoom Collects

Giact Uncovering Lessons Amid Emerging PPP Loan Fraud Giact Uncovering Lessons Amid Emerging PPP Loan Fraud
3.1K
Security & Fraud

What Lenders Are Learning About Emerging PPP Loan Fraud

PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments
3.0K
B2B Payments

Citi: Healing Broken PPE Supply Chains With Streamlined Cross Border Payments

click to pay, digital first payments click to pay, digital first payments
2.9K
VISA

Visa Expands Visa Token Service, Eyes eCommerce ‘Balancing Act’

cryptocurrency cryptocurrency
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Pandemic Sparks Mainstream Interest In Bitcoin

Artificial Intelligence Brain Corp Artificial Intelligence Brain Corp
2.7K
Intelligence of Things

AI-Powered Robots Help Retailers Build Cleanliness As ‘Brand Value’

Simon to reopen 50 percent of mall locations by next week Simon to reopen 50 percent of mall locations by next week
2.7K
Retail

Simon Eyes Opening Half Of Its Malls This Week

Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel
2.7K
Travel Payments

Booking Holdings Chief Says Gov’ts Should Incentivize Consumer Travel

Disney-reopening-travel-retail Disney-reopening-travel-retail
2.7K
Travel Payments

Variations On A Theme (Park) And What Disney Signals For Brick-And-Mortar Leisure

digital banking digital banking
2.7K
Banking

Green Dot and the Changing (Digital) Face of Banking

2.6K
Mobile Applications

How Brick-and-Mortar Banks Can Seize The Digital Moment

Africa, delivery Amazon Africa, delivery Amazon
2.6K
eCommerce

Jumia: How The ‘Amazon Of Africa’ Is Navigating A Pandemic-Induced Explosion In Digital Payments