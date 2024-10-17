Klarna Now Available on Apple Pay in US and UK

Klarna’s flexible payment options are now available to eligible Apple Pay users in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Options include pay later in three or four installments, as well as financing for higher-ticket items, and they are available to users checking out on Apple Pay online and in apps with iPhone and iPad on iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 or later, the companies said in a Thursday (Oct. 17) press release.

The offering will be expanded globally, with Canada set to be added in the coming months, according to the release.

“This is a big step toward our mission to offer consumers Klarna at every checkout,” Klarna co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said in the release.

Eligible Apple Pay users can access the Klarna products that are available to them by selecting “Other Cards & Pay Later Options” when checking out on Apple Pay with an iPhone or iPad, according to the release.

With this integration, users will get all the privacy and security features offered by Apple Pay, per the release. As with all Apple Pay purchases, Apple does not keep a record of a user’s transaction history.

“We’re excited to give users in the U.S. and U.K. more choice in how they pay with the addition of Klarna’s flexible payment options right at checkout on Apple Pay,” Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet at Apple, said in the release. “With this rollout, users have the option to pay for purchases over time, and they get to enjoy the seamless and secure experience of Apple Pay that they already know and love.”

Klarna reported in August that it is now “the partner of choice” for 25% of the top 100 U.S. merchants.

Over the last month, the company has teamed up with Rite Aid to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) options at that retailer’s drugstores; partnered with Adyen to bring Klarna’s installment payments to Adyen’s physical payment terminals at stores in North America, Europe and Australia; and collaborated with Xero to enable the users of Xero’s small business platform to offer their customers a BNPL option.