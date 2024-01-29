Klarna and PayPal Close Behind Zip in Provider Ranking of BNPL

With Valentine’s Day around the corner and Christmas fairly close in the rearview mirror, consumers’ budgets are likely stretched thin.

If you’re looking for a way to get your sweetie something special and pay over time without interest, buy now, pay later might be the solution. Each month, PYMNTS uses a system of metrics, including the number of downloads and monthly average users, to determine the most popular BNPL apps. We list those apps in the Provider Ranking of Buy Now, Pay Later.

Zip stays on top this month, but Klarna and PayPal are close behind and share the No. 2 spot. Affirm is the app to watch as it climbs up a ranking.

Check out where all the BNPL apps below.

The Top 5

Zip stays at No. 1, gaining three points to score 87.

Klarna and PayPal share the No. 2 spot, each scoring 82 points, the same as last month.

Afterpay, scoring 74 points, holds the No. 3 position.

Affirm scores 69 points, which is the same as last month but climbs one ranking to No. 4.

Sezzle and Uplift each lose three points to score 68, dropping them one ranking to No. 5.

The Top 10

Laybuy remains at No. 6 with 63 points.

Unchanged at No. 7 is Four, scoring 48 points, which is three fewer than last month.

Humm stays at No. 8, scoring 44 points.

Closing out the ranking at No. 9 is ViaBill, scoring 37 points.