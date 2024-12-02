CE 100 Index Ends Holiday-Shortened Trading Week 1.4% Higher

The holiday-shortened trading week produced a modest gain for the CE 100 Index, which was 1.3% higher.

All pillars save one were in the green, with the “Be Well” segment up 3%.

Teledoc shares led that group higher and were up by 12%.

The company said last week that it had launched new AI-enabled capabilities to enhance its Virtual Sitter solution to, as the company said in its release, “improve patient safety, address workforce challenges, and enhance care delivery for hospitals and health systems.” Teledoc said that with the new solution, a single remote staff member can now monitor up to 25% more patients.

Within the Shop pillar, which gained 1.1%, Shopify led the way, surging more than 8%. As PYMNTS wrote, Shopify is reportedly targeting enterprises as it works to maintain the growth of its commerce platform. The company has launched a dedicated effort to add bigger companies like its existing clients Reebok, Overstock and Barnes & Noble. Shopify said in a January press release that it would be expanding its enterprise offering in 2024.

Adyen Leads Pay and Be Paid Names Higher

Within the Pay and Be Paid group of the CE 100, which rose by 0.2%, Adyen shares were ahead by 8.4%. The company said that it has partnered with Doctolib to offer embedded financial products to medical professionals in Europe. With this partnership, Doctolib’s digital healthcare services will expand to include Adyen’s online payment solutions and broader financial services. The collaboration was recently launched in France and Italy, and Doctolib plans to expand it to Germany and other European countries,

Mastercard shares were 2.4% higher in the week. As reported, payment/software solutions provider Unzer has formed an open banking-focused collaboration with Mastercard. The joint efforts make Mastercard Unzer’s open banking partner in Germany, Austria and Denmark to enhance open banking account-based payments to power eCommerce payments across Unzer’s payment gateways.

The Enablers pillar of the CE 100 Index was 1.7% higher, as Apple was up 3.4%. In regulatory news tied to the tech giant, Brazil’s Cade says Apple must do away with restrictions on payment methods for in-app purchases. PYMNTS noted last week that the regulator will also proceed with an investigation into a complaint brought two years ago by Latin American eCommerce giant MercadoLibre. That suit accused Apple of imposing restrictions on the distribution of digital goods and in-app purchases in Mexico and Brazil. Cade says Apple must let developers add tools directing their users to payment options outside the app.

The Work segment was the only segment to lose ground, off 0.6%, led by Workaday, which gave up 6.8%.

The company posted fiscal third-quarter results that showed that total revenues were $2.2 billion, an increase of 15.8% from last year. Subscription revenues were $1.9 billion, up a similar amount from last year. Subscription revenue of $2 billion represented growth of 15%

CrowdStrike shares slid 6.6%. The company reported third-quarter results that announced the company’s revenues were $1 billion, up 29%. Subscription revenue was $962.7 million, a 31% increase. The company noted in its release that CrowdStrike’s module adoption rates grew to 66%, 47%, 31%, and 20% for five or more, six or more, seven or more, and eight or more modules as of the end of October.