Adyen and Doctolib Partner on Embedded Financial Products in Healthcare

Adyen and Doctolib have teamed up to offer embedded financial products to medical professionals in Europe.

With this partnership, Doctolib’s digital healthcare services will expand to include Adyen’s online payment solutions and broader financial services, the companies said in a Wednesday (Nov. 27) press release.

The collaboration was recently launched in France and Italy, and Doctolib plans to expand it to Germany and other European countries, according to the release.

“This collaboration with Adyen is part of our ongoing drive to simplify administrative procedures for caregivers as much as possible, so that they can concentrate on what’s essential: looking after their patients,” Jean Urbain Hubau, managing director France at Doctolib, said in the release. “In the future, it should enable us to develop other financial services that meet their needs, with the highest standards of data protection.”

Doctolib’s software provides users with online payments solutions for teleconsultations and physical consultations, and it allows their patients to register their preferred payment methods and pay for their consultations, the release said.

In the new collaboration, Adyen’s proprietary banking license will enable Doctolib to offer a modular suite of embedded financial products, and its expertise in local regulations and its datacenters based exclusively in Europe will ensure the offerings meet Doctolib’s data protection requirements, per the release.

“We are delighted to support Doctolib’s mission to improve the daily lives of medical professionals and simplify access to care in Europe,” Hemmo Bosscher, senior vice president, platforms and financial services at Adyen, said in the release. “Thanks to our platform, Doctolib can expand its range of financial services, and offer secure and transparent payments to the healthcare sector.”

Innovations like unified healthcare platforms are helping cure some of the problems consumers said they frequently encounter when managing aspects of their healthcare, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Lynx collaboration, “The Digital Platform Promise: How Patients Want to Streamline Healthcare Payments.”

The report found that among consumers who held an online account with a digital healthcare or wellness-related portal, 48% said that online channels improve at least one part of the overall payments and billing management experience.