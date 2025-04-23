Mobile Shopping Surge in Brazil Spans Generations, Not Just Gen Z

Shoppers in Brazil are increasingly mobile-first: 61% made their most recent retail purchase using a mobile device. Moreover, the typical Brazilian consumer window shops from their mobile phone 16 days per month, well above the global average.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research finds that Brazil is ahead of the global curve in most areas of mobile shopping. For example, the typical Brazilian consumer orders online for home delivery about 25% more frequently than the average among the eight countries we surveyed. They also order for in-store pickup more often than the average.

Brazilian merchants must embrace the mobile-first era to stay competitive. One crucial area for improvement is to reduce friction in the payment process. Brazilian consumers experience payment processing errors and other pain points far more frequently than their counterparts in other countries.

Inside “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition”:

The current state of play for mobile-first shopping in Brazil

How Brazil stacks up to other key markets in mobile-first adoption

What Brazil’s consumers value most in their payment experience

Checkout and authentication features that Brazilian merchants should offer

The digital features that matter most for in-store shopping

The challenges Brazilian merchants face in delivering mobile-first excellence

Download the Playbook Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS/ and or Visa and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Δ

Mobile phones have become the most important gateway for reaching Brazil’s shoppers. This report includes crucial information for merchants on how to succeed in the mobile-first era, whether they focus on online or physical channels.

About the Report

“The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Brazil Edition” was commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, and PYMNTS Intelligence conducted the research and produced the report. It draws on insights from a survey of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries conducted from October 17, 2024, to December 9, 2024. This report examines the growing role mobile devices play in the Brazilian consumer behavior across physical and digital shopping channels.