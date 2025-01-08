Doxo Debuts ‘All-in-One’ Solution to Streamline Consumer Bill Pay

Bill payment service doxo launched a solution to make paying bills easier for consumers.

DoxoBILLS, available in the United States via mobile and desktop, allows consumers to manage their household bills in an “all-in-one” platform, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 8) press release.

“DoxoBILLS is the first and only solution to incorporate all six essential elements of paying bills into one simple and safe platform,” doxo CEO and co-founder Steve Shivers said in the release. “…Legacy bill pay systems are fragmented — almost always organized around individual billers or individual financial institutions — but doxoBILLS puts the consumer in the driver’s seat, enabling a simple view of all bills and due dates, the ability to pay any bill with any financial institution, and integrates essential financial protections to improve credit, help reduce late fees and overdraft fees, and protect online security.”

The platform combines all-in-one bill pay, a private pay wallet, real-time bank balance, credit score protection, identity theft protection and insights “into a single experience that allows users to organize and pay all their bills with one login, on any device, using any payment method,” according to the release.

The company enables payments to more than 120,000 billers in the U.S., and users can add all billers to doxoBILLS and create a calendar of upcoming due dates. They can set due date reminders, schedule recurring payments and track their payment history, the release said.

Instead of sharing their bank or card information with billers, users can make payments via a secure digital wallet using a bank account, credit card, debit card or Apple Pay, per the release. By linking their bank accounts, they can check their balances before making payments, helping to avoid overdraft fees. Payments made from linked bank accounts are free, even to billers who typically charge fees.

Users can also compare any type of bill or the total cost of bills in their local area or anywhere across the country, according to the release.

DoxoBILLS includes a dashboard for tracking and improving credit scores, providing insights into factors that affect credit health. It also offers $1 million in identity theft insurance and restoration services, addressing the risks associated with online payments. Credit score protection and identity theft protection are premium features and require a monthly subscription fee, the release said.