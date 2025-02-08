Meta to Begin Previously Announced Workforce Reduction

Meta is set to begin its previously announced workforce reduction on Monday (Feb. 10).

The company told staff on Friday (Feb. 7) that those who are laid off will be cut off from Meta’s internal system within an hour and notified about their severance packages via email, The Information reported Friday.

CNBC reported on Jan. 14 that Meta planned to cut about 5% of its “low performers,” as the move was described in internal messages from company executives, and that the employees affected by the cuts would be notified Feb. 10. Meta has more than 72,000 employees.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in one of the internal messages, per the report: “Meta is working on building some of the most important technologies of the world. AI, glasses as the next computing platform and the future of social media. This is going to be an intense year, and I want to make sure we have the best people on our teams.”

Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce reportedly planned or made layoffs during the first weeks of 2025.

It was reported Tuesday (Feb. 4) that Salesforce is eliminating over 1,000 jobs while hiring staff to sell its artificial intelligence products. Workers who are displaced will be able to apply for other roles within the company.

On Jan. 29, it was reported that Amazon was laying off dozens of people in its communication department. Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said the move aimed to “help us move faster, increase ownership, strengthen our culture, and bring teams closer to customers.”

Microsoft reportedly plans to pause hiring in part of its U.S. consulting business and said in January that it would lay off less than 1% of its workforce. The hiring pause is reportedly part of the Microsoft consulting division’s efforts to manage costs.

As for Meta, it was reported Thursday (Feb. 6) the company could pull the plug on its metaverse efforts. Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth told employees in Reality Labs — the home of its metaverse and wearables products — that “this year likely determines whether this entire effort will go down as the work of visionaries or a legendary misadventure.”