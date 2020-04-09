Coronavirus

Another 6.6M Americans File For Unemployment As Layoffs Continue

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
unemployment, coronavirus, layoffs, jobs

Jobless claims released Thursday (April 9) show that the coronavirus triggered another 6.606 million unemployment claims for the week ending April 4.

The latest numbers from the Department of Labor reflect an increase of 187,538 (or 3.1 percent) from the week ending March 28. During the same time period last year, 196,071 filed for unemployment.

Figures for the week ending March 28 were revised up by 219,000 from 6.648 million to 6.867 million. 

Unemployment filings haven’t been close to being this high since the financial crisis. The previous high was 6.64 in May of 2009. 

The biggest increases for the week ending March 28 were in California, up 871,992; New York, up 286,596; Michigan, up 176,329; Florida, up 154,171; Georgia, up 121,680; Texas, up 120,759; and New Jersey, up 90,438. The largest decreases were in Nevada, down 20,356; Rhode Island, down 8,047; and Minnesota, 6,678. 

Some 50 million jobs could be on the line due to coronavirus-related layoffs, economists have said. That is roughly one-third of all the positions in the country. The figure is based on a calculation of positions that are deemed non-essential and can’t be done remotely.

“These numbers are off the charts,” Michelle Meyer, chief U.S. economist of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told USA Today. “It tells you about the strain in corporate America as a result of COVID.” 

Meyer said the figures are likely to hover in the millions each of the next several weeks and could hit records.

Economists said the economy has entered a recession and it will hit especially hard in the second quarter, with estimated double-digit declines in GDP. The third quarter will be a little less impacted and things should start rebounding from the fourth, economists predict.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
9.0K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Foursquare Foursquare
4.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
4.6K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.4K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
4.4K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
4.2K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
3.8K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag Mastercard's Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag
3.8K
B2B Payments

Mastercard’s Nets Takeover Hits Antitrust Snag

Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief Krishna Takes Over As IBM Chief
3.5K
Personnel

Arvind Krishna Takes Over As IBM CEO

federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus federal reserve, the treasury, SMB, PPP, Loans, relief, coronavirus
3.5K
Loans

Fed Plans New Facility For SMB PPP Loans

Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market Obstacles, Opportunities Growing Into US Market
3.4K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay CEO On The Obstacles And Opportunities Growing Into The U.S. Market

Safaricom, Vodacom Acquire M-PESA Platform Safaricom, Vodacom Acquire M-PESA Platform
3.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Safaricom, Vodacom Acquire M-PESA Payments Platform

cryptocurrency tokens cryptocurrency tokens
3.3K
Cryptocurrency

Investors Hit Crypto Firms With Class-Action Lawsuits

Hilton Hilton
3.0K
Coronavirus

Hilton, AmEx Donate Up To 1M Rooms To Healthcare Workers

South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking South Korea Is Going To Pilot Open Banking
2.9K
Banking

Leveraging Open Banking To Build The New Trust Ecosystem