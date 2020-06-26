As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Sports fans for postponed events are receiving the option to use their tickets for a future occasion or receive a refund.
Ticket-holders to the 2020 Hall of Fame Game associated with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival can keep their tickets for next year’s game or ask for a reimbursement, according to an announcement.
Those who have tickets also get a discount on Hall of Fame merchandise bought prior to the end of March of next year as well as an “opportunity to upgrade seat locations (if available).”
The news came in an announcement that the Pro Football Hall of Fame as well as the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce were setting new dates for all occasions connected with the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival.
Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in the announcement, “The health and safety of our Hall of Famers, fans and volunteers who make Enshrinement Week so special remains our top priority.”
Those who have tickets for the Centennial Class of 2020’s enshrinement will keep their seats and “will be included in the presale opportunity for tickets” for the enshrinement honoring next year’s class that will occur as a different event.
