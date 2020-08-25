SMB owners appear to be taking different measures to protect their businesses from the pandemic’s impacts, depending on how confident they are about their firms’ chances of survival. Unstable SMBs are the most likely to have applied for government assistance to mitigate the pandemic’s financial fallout, for example, with 38.8 percent of their owners saying they had applied. This compares to only 36.8 percent of unsure SMB owners and 25.7 percent of stable SMB owners who have done the same.

SMB owners who are unsure whether their businesses will survive the pandemic are the most likely to reduce their staff payrolls. Forty-six percent of these owners say they had reduced their employee payrolls, compared to 35.7 percent of SMB owners who believe their firms will not survive and say the same. Stable SMB owners are meanwhile the least likely to have reduced their employee payrolls, with 34.3 percent having done so.

Surprisingly large shares of unstable and unsure SMBs report that they have stopped paying their bills to mitigate the pandemic’s impacts. Our research shows that 45.7 percent of unstable SMBs and 36.2 percent of their unsure counterparts have done so since the pandemic began. Even among stable SMBs, 22.9 percent appear to have decided to stop paying their bills.

Technology SMBs are the most likely to reduce payrolls. wile manufacturing SMBs are the most likely to apply for PPP loans.