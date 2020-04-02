Coronavirus

New Data: SMBs Shift COVID Cash Flow Challenges To Their Workforce

By
Posted on

The coronavirus pandemic is advancing, wreaking havoc on U.S. citizens and the economy.

Consumers are staying at home more, buying less and saving what they can, while retailers and their vendors are enacting their own measures to slow the spread of contagion. The resulting drop in revenues has put many small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in an impossible conundrum.

According to PYMNTS research, the average SMB owner believes it will take 178 days for their local economies to recover from the pandemic’s economic slump. The trouble is that they only have access to enough cash to last them an average of 20 days — and many have even less.

How are the businesses of Main Street U.S.A. working to keep their doors open, even as their economic forecast grows ever-more dire?

For the Main Street On Lockdown: How SMBs Are Coping With The Economic Fallout Of COVID-19 edition, PYMNTS asked 200 SMB owners how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting their businesses and the measures they are taking to help mitigate the damage it is causing. We also spoke to SMB owners to learn more about the large-scale impact the pandemic is having on the small players that help form the foundation of countless local economies throughout the nation.

Our research shows that one of the most common avenues SMB owners say they can use to access the cash they need to survive the pandemic is by dipping into their own savings and investment portfolios. Indeed, it is often the only resource they have. Among the SMB owners we surveyed, 49.1 percent say they would be able to use their personal credit cards to help fund their businesses during the pandemic, while 25.5 percent say they would be able to liquidate some of their personal investments. We also see 12.7 percent reporting they would be able to take out a mortgage on their house to generate the funds they need in order to survive the pandemic.

It is easy to see why SMB owners are feeling the pressure to take immediate, drastic measures to save their businesses. Our survey finds that 27.9 percent of SMBs have asked employees to work fewer hours, and 22.6 percent have laid off at least some employees to help reduce operational costs. Many others have appealed for financial assistance from the government (25.3 percent) or from their banks (18.9 percent).

Yet, if the pandemic is expected to last nine times as long as their cash reserves, even all of this and more may not be enough.

To learn more about how SMB owners are working to help keep their businesses afloat in the face of the economic slowdown, download the brief.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: MARCH 2020 B2B API TRACKER  

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

empty retail plaza empty retail plaza
12.9K
Retail

Wednesday Lease Deadline Looms For Retail

Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy
9.8K
Retail

Costco Reduces Hours, Updates Return Policy Due To COVID-19

How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home
7.7K
Retail

How An eCommerce Startup Is Bringing UK’s High Street Home

empty street London empty street London
4.6K
Retail

UK Agencies Paint Stark Reality For Retail

Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll. Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll.
4.6K
Retail

Neiman Marcus To Stay Closed Through April 30; Lays Off Workers

Uber Eats app Uber Eats app
4.4K
Ridesharing

Lyft’s Driver ‘Referrals’ Show Limits Of Model, As Uber Expands

Cuts staff, consolidates offices Cuts staff, consolidates offices
4.4K
Coronavirus

Lender Kabbage Furloughs Workers, Warns Of SMB Cash Shortfall

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards
4.4K
Payment Methods

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards To Boost Loyalty, Sales

Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News
4.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Microsoft And Plaid Team Up On Financial Management Solution

Debit Cards Debit Cards
4.0K
Credit Unions

Consumers Choose Debit As Preferred Payment Amid Coronavirus

Manufacturing Manufacturing
3.8K
International

China’s Purchasing Managers Index Rallies Amid Relaxed Controls

Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus. Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus.
3.7K
Coronavirus

UK Retailers Under Fire For Nonessential eCommerce

pay card pay card
3.7K
Payment Methods

Pay Cards, Flex Pay Options Help Employees During Pandemic

Coronavirus Coronavirus
3.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Saudi Arabia Requires Lenders To Help Companies; British Startups Ask Gov’t For COVID-19 Assistance

Burger King's parent company will defer rent and offer bonuses. Burger King's parent company will defer rent and offer bonuses.
3.4K
Coronavirus

North American Burger King Franchisees Get Rent Break, Cash Help