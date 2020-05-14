PSCU To Hold Virtual Member Forum Amid Pandemic

PSCU will host its Virtual Member Forum 2020 from June 16 to June 17, bringing its largest yearly event to a digital environment in light of continued virus-related lockdowns.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from coming together in San Francisco for Member Forum 2020 as originally planned, we look forward to bringing together PSCU owner credit unions, future owners and industry partners for a virtual experience to collaborate, grow and propel our industry forward,” Dean Young, PSCU’s executive vice president and chief experience officer, said in an announcement of the event.

“While staying mindful of our credit unions’ time and current member needs, we have an impressive lineup packed with strategies for sustaining success now and into the future – and we’ll have some fun together as well,” he added.

The credit union service organization (CUSO) has scheduled Virtual Member Forum 2020 to take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET each day. Planned events include a panel of credit union CEOs, a dynamic keynote, breakout sessions, an on-demand solutions showcase and a virtual happy hour featuring actor and comedian Sinbad.

In the CEO keynote presentation, PSCU President and CEO Chuck Fagan will offer an update on the organization, its pandemic response and what’s next for the credit union vertical. Denise Stevens, PSCU’s senior vice president and chief product officer, will lead a PSCU “solution roadmap panel” that will include senior leaders from the organization’s important solutions areas. Economist Michael McNamara, senior principal at Mastercard SpendingPulse, will also provide information on consumer spending trends and economic forecasts.

Brian Caldarelli, PSCU’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will moderate a credit union CEO panel that will include Border Federal Credit Union President and CEO Maria Martinez, California Coast Credit Union President and CEO Todd Lane and BCU President and CEO Mike Valentine. The group will provide their views on handling the pandemic crisis and planning for the future.

The organization will also roll out its PSCU Roadmap on-demand webcast series on May 27, which will lead up to its PSCU Solution Roadmap at the Virtual Member Forum 2020.

In separate news, PSCU will focus on growing its functionality in 2020 with additional options for mobile users, such as a new online card management tool and digital issuance.