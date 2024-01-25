AltaOne Federal Credit Union has selected PSCU/Co-op Solutions to provide debit and credit card processing services and support.

The Ridgecrest, California, credit union chose the credit union service organization (CUSO) based in part on its high net promoter score (NPS), its reputation in the industry and its ongoing investments in technology, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 25) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“We are confident that this collaboration will yield enhanced card products that contribute to member experiences aligned with our vision at AltaOne,” Stephanie Sievers, CEO at AltaOne Federal Credit Union, said in the release.

Founded as the NOTS Employees Federal Credit Union in 1947, AltaOne now serves more than 56,000 members and manages over $810 million in assets, according to the release.

AltaOne previously tapped PSCU’s Advisors Plus for consulting services, the release said. The credit union’s experiences there also contributed to its decision to select the company to provide card processing services.

PSCU/Co-op will begin providing those card solutions to AltaOne members in October, per the release.

“AltaOne Federal Credit Union’s dedication to nurturing meaningful relationships and making a positive impact in the communities they serve embodies the ‘people helping people’ credit union philosophy, and resonates with our values,” Brian Scott, executive vice president and chief growth officer at PSCU/Co-op Solutions, said in the release. “We are excited to collaborate with them to deliver card solutions that will further enhance the experiences of their members.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that consumers’ perspectives on product innovation and what innovations financial institutions offer can determine whether customers stay or go.

Twenty-eight percent of credit union members are willing to ditch their current financial institution for one that offers more leading-edge digital banking experiences, according to “Credit Union Innovation: Credit Union Membership and Credit Profiles,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and PSCU collaboration.

PSCU/Co-op Solutions was formed on Jan. 2 when CUSOs PSCU and Co-op Solutions closed their agreement to combine.

Chuck Fagan, formerly president and CEO of PSCU and now CEO of the new organization, said at the time: “Today marks the start of an exciting journey as we bring together two teams with similar values and cultures — both built on the foundation of the ‘people helping people’ credit union philosophy — to begin working collaboratively as associates of our new combined company.”