Corporate adoption may depend more on accountability than speed. As stablecoins enter treasury and B2B payments, businesses could prioritize security guarantees, recovery protections and clear liability arrangements over faster, cheaper settlement.

Quantum readiness could reshape stablecoin economics. Upgrading cryptography across fragmented networks introduces costs that could erode stablecoins’ efficiency advantages, while rewarding providers capable of coordinating security upgrades and guaranteeing resilience.

Stablecoins face a security risk no single institution can fix. Banks, issuers and custodians may bear financial losses from quantum-related vulnerabilities in blockchain infrastructure they cannot independently upgrade, creating a growing gap between control and accountability.

Stablecoins are turning payment infrastructure into a shared financial utility. However, the institutions profiting from that infrastructure may discover that the cost of securing it can’t be divided as neatly as the technology itself.

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Researchers from Visa and Circle released a paper in October that examined how digital dollars could withstand the arrival of quantum computing. It posited that the transition to quantum-resistant cryptography could expose a structural weakness in the stablecoin market. The reason given is that the organizations capable of upgrading critical technology are frequently not the institutions financially exposed when that technology fails.

The researchers called this the “authority-liability gap,” and it raises a question that extends beyond cybersecurity. Can a financial instrument become trusted infrastructure when no single participant controls all the systems necessary to protect its value?

The concern is that the organizations capable of repairing the cryptocurrency sector’s quantum protections may be different from the institutions responsible for the financial consequences when they fail. For banks, custodians and corporate treasurers, this creates financial exposure without corresponding control over the systems generating it, an emerging category of infrastructure risk.

See also: Google’s Quantum Warning Exposes a Big Problem for Crypto

The Blockchain Risk No One Institution Can Fix

The research came as the International Organization of Securities Commissions urged financial firms Thursday (Nov. 19) to prepare for quantum threats, warning that the transition could require years of coordination and changes to existing systems, Reuters reported.

A sufficiently powerful quantum computer could eventually compromise certain widely used digital signatures, potentially allowing attackers to impersonate authorized parties or move assets without permission. But a token issuer cannot independently replace every vulnerable signature system across the networks supporting its tokens.

For banks, payment providers and corporate treasurers, the emerging challenge is not simply whether stablecoins can survive quantum computing. It is whether the economics and accountability of protecting them can keep pace with institutional adoption. A conventional bank can generally direct security upgrades across infrastructure it owns or contracts to operate. Stablecoins distribute that responsibility across multiple organizations.

Read also: The Fed Is Drawing a Line Between New Money and Trusted Money

An issuer may control the creation and redemption of tokens, while a blockchain community governs the network on which they circulate. Custodians secure customer assets, wallet providers manage transaction authorization, and bridges connect tokens across different networks.

Consider a bank using stablecoins for international corporate settlement. The bank could secure its custody arrangements, implement internal controls and maintain sufficient liquidity. Yet a vulnerability in the underlying blockchain could still disrupt access to the assets.

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The paper’s researchers identified operational vulnerabilities involving issuer keys, custody arrangements, smart contracts, cross-chain bridges and the cryptographic systems supporting underlying blockchains.

See also: Quantum, Crypto and AI Are Repricing the Enterprise Cybersecurity Budget

The Cost of Financial Security Becomes a Coordination Problem

The threat of quantum across crypto and stablecoins remains prospective. There is no established evidence that a quantum computer can execute such attacks against major blockchain networks at the required scale. At the same time, post-quantum cryptographic standards and migration approaches already exist.

“The time to start thinking about migrating to quantum-resistant methods of encryption is now,” Professor Scott Aaronson, who joined StarkWare as scientific adviser, said during a conversation hosted by PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in February.

The harder question is how to introduce them across financial networks without disrupting transactions, increasing costs excessively or creating new vulnerabilities. Financial institutions are accustomed to evaluating counterparty risk, liquidity risk and operational resilience. Stablecoins introduce dependencies that do not always fit neatly within these existing categories.

Larger digital signatures can increase computational, storage and bandwidth requirements. Wallets and custodians may need new infrastructure. Blockchain developers must agree on technical changes, while issuers need to maintain redemption and settlement capabilities throughout the transition.

But an institution can invest in securing its own operations while remaining exposed to vulnerabilities elsewhere in the network. Conversely, an infrastructure provider may face upgrade costs without capturing the full economic benefit of protecting the financial institutions using its technology.

The paradox is that stablecoins were designed partly to reduce dependence on centralized financial intermediaries. Their institutional future may nevertheless depend on identifying organizations willing and able to assume responsibility for the risks created by decentralized infrastructure.

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