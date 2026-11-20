Highlights
Stablecoins face a security risk no single institution can fix. Banks, issuers and custodians may bear financial losses from quantum-related vulnerabilities in blockchain infrastructure they cannot independently upgrade, creating a growing gap between control and accountability.
Quantum readiness could reshape stablecoin economics. Upgrading cryptography across fragmented networks introduces costs that could erode stablecoins’ efficiency advantages, while rewarding providers capable of coordinating security upgrades and guaranteeing resilience.
Corporate adoption may depend more on accountability than speed. As stablecoins enter treasury and B2B payments, businesses could prioritize security guarantees, recovery protections and clear liability arrangements over faster, cheaper settlement.
Stablecoins are turning payment infrastructure into a shared financial utility. However, the institutions profiting from that infrastructure may discover that the cost of securing it can’t be divided as neatly as the technology itself.